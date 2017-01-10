Kevin Reece

In 2016, Kevin received the Emmy as the best Feature Reporter in Texas for the 6th time. And in addition to a 31-Emmy career as a reporter, writer, and producer he also picked up a camera again – receiving the 2015 and 2016 Emmys as the top solo Video Journalist in Texas.

He is a 4-time recipient of the Best Reporter in Texas award from the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters, a 3-time Best Reporter recipient from the Headliners Foundation of Texas and has been honored with four regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

He joined WFAA September 2016 as a Senior Reporter/Multi-Skilled-Journalist after several years at TEGNA’s sister station KHOU in Houston. His television career has also taken him from Eureka, California to Chattanooga, Tennessee and Seattle.

Although, technically, not a native-born Texan his DNA definitely is. The son of west Texas parents who eventually migrated to Southern California, Kevin attended elementary schools in Mesquite.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Northwestern University and a degree in Business from the University of Southern California. A student Emmy nomination started his broadcast career at Palomar College in San Marcos, California where he also returned to serve as an adjunct professor.

A veteran of hurricane coverage from Andrew to Ike to Isaac, Kevin has covered more than his share of natural disasters. Story assignments have taken him across the United States and Canada: from the heart-warming re-introduction of a wayward orphaned Orca off Vancouver Island to the devastation of yet another major tornado in Moore, Oklahoma.

Kevin has also been honored for his work by the Texas Governor's Committee on People with Disabilities, The American Cancer Society, and the Texas Medical Association.

He is always looking for positive, uplifting, and inspirational stories to tell. If you have a story idea, contact him at kreece@wfaa.com

Follow Kevin on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WFAAKevinReece/

Follow Kevin on Twitter: https://twitter.com/KevinReeceWFAA

Copyright 2016 WFAA