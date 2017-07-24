John McCaa

John McCaa was born in Rantoul, Illinois (Chanute Air Force Base). He's an Air Force brat who has lived in Idaho, then Nebraska, then Spain, then Nebraska, then Spain (for High School at Torrejon), then Nebraska (for a Jesuit education and degree at Creighton University in Omaha in Journalism and Mass Communication) and now Texas.

He worked in Omaha at WOWT television with for more than seven years as a reporter and anchor.

In 1984, he came to WFAA as a reporter in the Fort Worth newsroom and was later promoted to bureau chief. He was transferred to the Dallas newsroom as reporter, then weekend anchor and news manager. He has also served as 5 p.m. co-anchor and now anchors the newscasts at 6 and 10 p.m. and writes "Behind the News," a weekly column for WFAA.com.

John has reported on Texas stories, national stories (The September 11th Terror Attack, the John F. Kennedy, Jr. plane crash) and internationally from Rome, Hong Kong and Honduras.

He is married and has one son.

John is an award-winning journalist with a master's degree in politics from the University of Dallas and a PhD in Humanities-History of Ideas from The University of Texas at Dallas. He is a member of Golden Key, Delta Epsilon Iota and Phi Kappa Phi Academic Honor Societies. He has served as President of the Press Club of Dallas and the President of the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Communicators. His interests include music, film, travel and art.

Questions with John McCaa:

When did you decide you wanted to be a journalist?

As a sophomore in High School, I lived in Madrid, Spain on a US Military Base. We had no English language TV but did have one radio station. I was always fascinated by radio and finally as a senior in High School, worked there as an intern. That convinced me to be a Journalist.

What's your favorite thing to do in Dallas-Fort Worth?

My wife and I love to spend weekends at good restaurants or watching classic films.

If you could interview anyone alive you haven't interviewed, who would you and why?

Perhaps Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore because he almost pushed the nation-state to its current world prominence

What made you want to get into the news business?

I love information... I have always been fascinated by politics and reading and history. Journalism seemed to cutting edge of what was going on in the world.

Tell us about a story that you are particularly proud to have brought to the public's attention.

Many years ago, I was reading the Eldorado, Texas newspaper the "Eldorado Success", and learned of the arrival of Warren Jeffs and others at the YFZ Ranch. I thought then that this would some day be a major story and was not surprised with the recent course of events involving people at the ranch and the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

How do you convince reluctant sources to appear on-camera?

You must convince people that they will be treated fairly and be provided with an opportunity to be heard.

How do you define success?

Success is really satisfaction with your performance at a job... once it has been completed or accomplished. It's not really about money... or fame but about being content within that you have done the right thing and done it well.

Tell us one reason why you love what you do.

Because we are so close to major events in the north Texas area and on occasion to things that are happening around the world.

What quality do you have to have to make it in this business?

You have to refuse to give up. Simply put: no matter what you want to do.. there is a job for every person who does not give up.

