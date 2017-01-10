Joe Trahan (Photo: Custom)

Joe Trahan joined Channel 8 in June 2003 and serves as weekend sports anchor and a sports reporter.

Born and raised in Houston, Trahan attended Strake Jesuit College Preparatory. He's been in the television business since 1989. His career began at WWL-TV in New Orleans while still attending Loyola University. He covered the 1992 World Series (Braves vs. Blue Jays) during a three-year stint at WCBD-TV in Charleston, S.C. From there he returned to New Orleans to work at WVUE-TV where he spent nine years, including the last three as sports director.

He's a veteran of several major sporting events, including multiple Super Bowls, and BCS Championship games (that happens when you're in New Orleans long enough), as well as the above-mentioned World Series.

