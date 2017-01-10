Jobin Panicker

Jobin is an Emmy® Award winning reporter who joined WFAA Channel 8 in December of 2012. He arrives to us from Fresno, California where he worked at KSEE-24.

His work garnered 3 Emmys in 2012. He's also a 4-time Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner. His stories have also won AP Awards. Jobin also won 2 awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. He won that in the areas of Outstanding Features and Culture and Arts.

Jobin was born in New York but raised in Southern California. His journey as a reporter began at Gonzaga University, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism.

From Gonzaga, Jobin traveled east to Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Communication. While there, he earned a Master's degree in Broadcast Journalism.

After the 'Cuse, he set off for the "real world" and started working as a reporter for WBOC-TV in Salisbury, Maryland. Jobin was there one and a half years when he got the desire to head back west He flew home to Cali and went to work in Fresno. He is married to a local attorney (his college sweetheart). Jobin plays pick-up basketball games at the gym in his spare time. He and his wife love watching the Zags and the Lakers and going to the park with their shih tzu, Samosa. He encourages you all to email him with questions and comments, and looks forward to bringing you your nightly news.

Follow Jobin on Twitter

Tweets by @jobinpnews

Copyright 2016 WFAA