Jesse Hawila (Photo: WFAA)

Texas born and raised, Jesse is thrilled to be back in his home state forecasting some of the world's most extreme weather: the same weather that instilled his passion for meteorology. Being a meteorologist is the only thing he's ever wanted to do with his life. Since he was 5 years old, Jesse was obsessed with the weather and the impacts it has on our day to day lives. He's an American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) which is the most prestigious certification offered to broadcast meteorologists. Jesse is also an avid storm chaser who has researched tornadoes and extreme weather all over the country. From tornadoes, extremely large hail, destructive winds and even blizzard conditions, Jesse has driven thousands of miles all over the country and seen it all firsthand. He attended college at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana where he received his degree in Meteorology. He's worked in Lafayette, IN, Fort Wayne, IN and most recently Kansas City. In each city he's covered tornadoes, ice storms and snowstorms.

Besides the weather, Jesse's biggest passion is music. He loves all music as long as it was written honestly and with a purpose. Death metal, progressive metal, blues, folk, indie rock, classic country.... you name it! Jesse is also a drummer and a big fan of stand up comedy (Bo Burnham is his favorite) and video games (mainly building and playing extremely difficult Mario levels). He's a happily married man and has two boxer/bulldog mix dogs who he and his wife treat like spoiled children. When he's not inside playing video games, Jesse can be found outside fishing, biking, hiking and drinking about a pot of coffee a day.

