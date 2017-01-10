Jason Whitely is a Senior News Reporter at WFAA and host of Inside Texas Politics, a weekly political broadcast that airs Sunday at 9 a.m. on Channel 8. Jason is based in the Dallas newsroom and reports for all platforms including the 10 p.m. television newscast, WFAA.com and social media.

In addition to politics, over his 26-year career, Jason has reported extensively on immigration and security issues along the U.S.–Mexico border, witnessed four executions of prison inmates on Texas' Death Row, covered American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, the collapse of Enron and criminal trial of its executives, the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, along with Pope John Paul II's visit to the U.S. in 1999.

Jason has also covered nine hurricanes, including Katrina which crippled New Orleans in 2005. In addition, he traveled to Honduras with the Missouri National Guard as soldiers helped rebuild that Latin American country after the devastating strike by Hurricane Mitch.

Jason and his family enjoy traveling having visited more than 175 cities in 28 countries on six continents.

His peers have honored him with 18 Emmy Awards, two Edward R. Murrow Awards and two dozen others from the Associated Press in Tennessee, Illinois, and Texas, along with the Houston Press Club, the Dallas Press Club, the Texas Medical Association, the Missouri Broadcasters Association, and the Tennessee School Boards Association. In 2010, he won the Emmy for Best General Assignment Reporter. Five years earlier, he won the Emmy for Best News Reporter in Texas. In 2004, the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters named Jason - Reporter of the Year. Whitely earned a B.A. in Political Science from Western Kentucky University.

Prior to coming to Dallas, Jason worked for KHOU-TV, Channel 11 in Houston, KMOV-TV, Channel 4 in St. Louis and started his career at WKRN-TV, Channel 2, in Nashville.

