Jason Wheeler

Born in Galveston County, Jason grew up in the Houston area. He has since lived in every major metropolitan area in Texas. Jason graduated from the University of Houston before setting out on a two-decade long career as an anchor, host, documentary producer, and reporter in television markets around the country.

His latest assignment at News8 is anchoring the weekday 4 p.m. newscast and contributing in-depth special reports for News8 at 10.

From his previous stops in Austin, Miami, San Antonio, Pittsburgh, and El Paso, Jason has chased hurricanes, reported from the front lines of record breaking wildfires, handled war correspondent duties from Washington, tagged along on the presidential campaign trail, been a financial news editor, witnessed shuttle launches, taken off and landed on aircraft carriers, hosted a lifestyle/entertainment show, traipsed through the Amazon jungle, and boated out to sea in search of a potential multi-billion dollar treasure. Jason is particularly interested in international, science, and business/consumer news.

Jason has been recognized with two Edward R. Murrow Awards, two Emmy Awards, & multiple Texas Associated Press Awards.

Jason has a wife and two beautiful kids. He has a passion for travel and for a great laugh. Jason is an avid tennis player and a relatively new--but surprisingly capable yogi. He's also a risk-taking (sometimes successful) amateur stock investor, a self-described phenomenal cook (and an improving grill master), and a self-taught DIY guy who knows just enough to get into projects he wishes he had never started.

When he's not working Jason is all about decompressing, spending quality time with friends and family, and 'getting lost' as often as possible in the outdoors.

