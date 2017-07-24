Janelle Brandom - WFAA

Janelle Brandom joined the WFAA Team in June 2017 as the Social Media Anchor for DayBreak. Every weekday morning you can grab a cup of coffee and catch up with Janelle “dark and early” on Channel 8 (as the morning team says), as well as on her various social media outlets throughout the day. The busier your life becomes the more difficult it is to stay up to date on local and national issues. Janelle keeps you informed of the latest trending news topics in an engaging and interactive manner, always wanting to know your thoughts and opinions. Later in the morning, you can tune in on Facebook Live to see what Janelle is up to out in the local community. On weekends, Janelle enjoys going for runs, catching a yoga or spin class, finding new health shop in DFW (with the occasional dessert shop), traveling to new places, and spending time with her friends and family.

Janelle discovered her passion for the camera at a young age. Her parents said growing up she was a piece of work with way too much energy. Janelle loved being in front of the camera, acting out skits, singing, and holding a microphone pretending she was on television.

Janelle is no stranger to new cities and meeting new people. She has lived in ten different cities across six states. Janelle was born in Indiana, moved to Minnesota and then to Scottsdale, Arizona when she was 13. After graduating high school she accepted a soccer scholarship to Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana where she spent the next 2 years. Janelle decided to transfer to Arizona State University her junior year to pursue her broadcasting ambitions. Janelle graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Broadcast Journalism. During her time at ASU, Janelle played for the Sun Devils Women’s Club Soccer Team, interned for the nationally syndicated television show Right This Minute and built her brand by hosting a Blog and YouTube Channel dedicated to all things fashion, fitness and health.

Following graduation, Janelle accepted her first job as a dayside MMJ in Monroe, Louisiana reporting live in the field and on set. She covered, followed and broke a wide range of impactful stories including a devastating EF2 tornado where she interviewed the National Guard and Louisiana Governor, missing person found dead in the woods, a train derailment evacuating the town for a liquid Argon leak and even encountered a drug bust and subsequent chase during a ride along with the local sheriff’s department. Janelle also enjoys discussing fashion and entertainment, as can be seen when she interviewed Sadie Robertson and Derek Hough during their training for Dancing with the Stars.

Janelle is thrilled to be in Dallas, calling Texas "home" just feels right!

Janelle is incredibly friendly and loves getting to know new people! Head over to her social media pages if you have any questions, want to learn more about her or just want to chat!

Facebook & Instagram (@JanellePaigeBrandom) Twitter: @JanelleBrandom.

