Jane McGarry is an award-winning TV news anchor, reporter and television personality.

Jane is co-host of WFAA-TV's "Good Morning Texas" and also reports and anchors the popular "Texas Legends" series for the daily lifestyle and information program. During her more than 30-year career in Dallas-Ft. Worth television news, Jane has interviewed celebrities and national leaders including President George W. Bush, First Lady Laura Bush, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, Dallas Mavericks owner and entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Texas music legend Willie Nelson and popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres.

Jane started her broadcasting career at WRAJ-AM & FM radio in Anna, Illinois. Her first television job was as Illinois Bureau Chief for WPSD-TV in Paducah, KY before she moved on to KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, MO where she anchored the nightly evening news. During her 30 year tenure at NBC's owned and operated station in Dallas Ft. Worth, Jane received the National Gracie Award for "Best Local News Anchor in the Country", a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for broadcast journalism and a Lone Star Emmy Award for "Best Newscast in Texas". Jane was named "most popular news anchor in the Metroplex" numerous times by local media. Jane is President of Jane McGarry Media, which provides on camera coaching and media training for medium to large size corporations and their executives, and she is Editor-in-Chief of RealJane.net, the popular Dallas-Ft. Worth based lifestyle blog. Jane is a native of Anna, Illinois and has a B.A. degree in Political Science from Southern Illinois University. In addition to her work in television, she is an active volunteer for victims of domestic abuse and breast cancer survivors. Jane serves on the board of the AiRS Foundation, dedicated to providing women around the world access to reconstructive breast surgery. Jane has a 21 year old son, Michael. In her spare time, Jane enjoys sports including horseback riding, golf and skiing. She is also an avid traveler and enjoys interior design and cooking..

