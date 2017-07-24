Hannah Davis

Hannah Davis' storytelling philosophy is simple; every person's story contains profound lessons for all. Whether it's a police officer who wears wigs to connect with kids on his beat or a family fighting for justice after their father was killed, Hannah believes these stories can enlighten us all about what it means to be alive.

Hannah came to WFAA from Wichita, Kansas where she was born and raised. Growing up in the bread basket of the world Hannah's love for carbs started day one. She loves trying new foods and cooking at home.

Hannah is also an avid animal rights activist and you can spot her hiking Dallas' trails with her rescue dog Tobias.

Before coming to WFAA Hannah made a name for herself covering major sporting events, including two World Series and multiple NCAA tournaments. Her investigative work helped police solve a two-year-old cold case when Hannah got the driver of a vehicle to finally admit he was behind the wheel the night of a deadly hit and run.

Hannah is also an avid Facebook live user, bringing breaking and unfolding stories to her followers in real time. From travel ban protests to a couple fighting to save their cherished oak tree from a powerful electric company Hannah believes it's important for the world to see and witness life around them.

No matter the subject, Hannah wants to take lessons the people she's covering. She believes audiences can learn from others' mistakes as well as successes. If one person watches a story and walks away with inspiration she feels her job is done.

If you have a story to tell, or a lesson to share with the world Hannah wants to hear from you.

