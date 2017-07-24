Greg Fields

Greg Fields joined WFAA-TV in April 1998. He can be seen Monday through Friday on our Daybreak News at 5 to 7 a.m., News at 9/Good Morning Texas and Midday at 12 p.m.

Greg began his career back in 1989 in his hometown of Lexington, Kentucky. From there he moved on to Tyler, Texas; Tampa, Florida and Kansas City before landing in Dallas.

He is a graduate of Western Kentucky University with a degree in Physical Geography/Meteorology. His on-air work has earned the American Meteorological Society's "AMS Seal of Approval."

One of Greg's most exciting weather moments was, flying into developing thunderstorms with the Hurricane Hunters. During the flight the plane was actually struck by lightning! He was even lucky enough to catch the lightning bolt on video. In Greg's words "that was pretty cool!"

When he doesn't have his head in the clouds, Greg spends a lot of time visiting area schools. He teaches kids about weather and discusses the importance of making the right choices in life.

Greg considers himself to be a bit of a sports junkie. He is a die-hard Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan. GO BIG BLUE! And during football season his favorite color is burnt orange…HOOK 'EM HORNS! He also keeps a close eye on the Cowboys and Mavericks.

Greg is happily married. He and his lovely wife (who by the way is a Texas girl) are proud parents of a baby girl born at the end of 2005.

Follow Greg on Facebook

