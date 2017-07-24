Demond Fernandez

Award-winning investigative reporter Demond Fernandez joined WFAA-TV in June 2014. Prior to joining the Dallas ABC affiliate, he was a crime reporter with KTRK in Houston. Demond previously worked at WOAI, the NBC affiliate in San Antonio, where he worked as a reporter and anchor.

Prior to working in Texas, he spent time at WEYI Newscenter 25 in Flint, Michigan, where he was a weekend anchor, crime reporter, and "On Your Side" investigator. As Newscenter 25's "Consumer Watchdog," Demond was instrumental in helping many mid-Michigan residents get positive results when they felt there was no hope, and he found answers for many commonly asked consumer questions.

His broadcasting career began at WSYM FOX 47 News in Lansing, Michigan where he worked as a general assignment reporter by day and as a student at Thomas Cooley Law School by night.

Demond received a Michigan Association of Broadcaster's Award for investigative reporting by exposing beauty supply shops that were illegally selling cosmetic contact lenses to kids and adults across mid-Michigan. He's also received numerous awards from civic and community groups for his crime coverage and commitment to community service.

Born in Maryland, Demond grew up in Baltimore and earned his B. A. from University of Maryland at College Park. It should be noted that he is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.

