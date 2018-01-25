Demetria Obilor

Demetria Obilor is WFAA's traffic reporter for Daybreak, weekdays 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Demetria got her start in television while attending the University of Kansas. There she worked at the NBC affiliate in Kansas City, Mo. as a production tech.



After graduation, she was promoted to morning traffic reporter where she stayed until she and her family moved to Las Vegas. There she worked at KLAS-TV, as the morning traffic anchor where she made a name for herself as a bold and dynamic anchor and social media star.



Demetria joins the WFAA Daybreak team directly from Las Vegas. Proof that not everything that happens there stays there.



