David Schechter's favorite question is "why" and as a Senior Reporter at WFAA-TV he gets a chance to ask that question every day.

In his work, David tries to be fair and accountable to the people, businesses and government agencies he reports on. "I cannot promise you'll be happy I'm telling your story," David often tells the people he's interviewing. "But I will do everything I can to tell it fairly."

David has won some of broadcast journalism's highest honors including two Scripps Howard National Journalism Awards and the National Headliner Grand Award. He's also won 15 regional Emmy awards including 4 for "Best Reporter."

David is a University of Michigan graduate and a Poynter Institute Ethics Fellow. He enjoys speaking about journalism to college and high school classes. David's stories have:

Forced Federal authorities to close a loophole that allowed thousands of illegal immigrants, facing serious felony charges like rape and murder, to be deported instead of going to trial.

Exposed how sub-standard HOV lanes led to at least eight fatal accidents, forcing the Texas Department of Transportation to spend millions to improve its design.

Raised serious safety questions about improperly set speed limits on toll roads in North Texas, resulting in the resetting speed limits on more than 70 miles of roadway.

