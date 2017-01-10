Dale Hansen (Photo: Custom)

Dale Hansen is the weeknight sports anchor during the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts on WFAA-TV (Channel 8) and also hosts Dale Hansen's Sports Special on Sundays at 10:20 p.m.

In 1987, Hansen was honored with the George Foster Peabody Award for Distinguished Journalism. That same year, he won the duPont-Columbia Award for his contribution to the investigation of SMU's football program. As a result of this investigation, the NCAA prohibited SMU from fielding a football program in 1987.

Hansen began his career as a radio disc jockey and operations manager in Newton, Iowa. This was followed by a job as a sports reporter at KMTV in Omaha, Nebraska. Hansen's first job in Dallas was with KDFW-TV (Channel 4). He joined WFAA-TV in 1983. Hansen's other awards and honors include:



• Sportscaster of the Year on two occasions by the Associated Press

• Texas Sportscaster of the Year on three occasions by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association

• Best Sportscaster by United Press International and the Dallas Press Club

• TV Personality of the Year by American Women in Radio and Television

• Iowa Associated Press award for Best Investigative Reporter

