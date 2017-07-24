Cynthia Izaguirre

Cynthia Izaguirre is co-anchor of News 8 at Five and Ten. She joined News 8 Daybreak in January 2008 after spending 8 years as the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. co-anchor of the ABC affiliate in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Cynthia was raised in Dallas and is a proud product of the Dallas Independent School District. She attended Herbert Marcus Elementary, Longfellow Academy for middle school and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. Cynthia attended The University of North Texas and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism with a double minor in Political Science and Spanish. Go Mean Green!

During her time with News 8 Daybreak, the morning team won several awards including their most recent recognition as Best Morning Show by the Texas Associated Press. Cynthia has also been named Best Anchor by the Texas A.P.

Cynthia grew up watching Channel 8 and the Wednesday's Child reports. Since September 2011, Cynthia has produced these segments which help neglected and abused children find their forever homes. It's a responsibility Cynthia holds close to her heart.

Speaking of children, in April 2012- Izzy gave birth to twins! Her daughter and son are Cynthia's pride and joy!

Cynthia's hope now that she's back home in Dallas is to give back to the community that gave so much to her. Cynthia is from here and best here!

In her free time, Cynthia likes to cook with her husband, go for a morning walk - and spend the entire morning playing with her Twins before work! Life is Good.

