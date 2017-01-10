Chris Sadeghi returned home to the DFW area to join the WFAA news team in June of 2016. His roots are in Collin County where he graduated from Allen High School.

His reporting career began just north of Dallas in the Sherman-Denison area where he covered news and sports in both Texas and Oklahoma. After stops in Wichita, Kansas and San Antonio, he most recently spent six years in Austin covering crime and courts while also spending time on the Fort Hood/military beat and taking part in investigative stories for the Capital City’s NBC affiliate. As a crime reporter, Chris has completed multiple law enforcement citizen academies, including one with the FBI.

Throughout his time reporting, Chris has worn many hats and covered everything from Hurricane Ike to Marine Corp training to the Final Four.

He majored in Radio-Television-Film at the University of Texas where he also graduated with a minor in business.

As a big sports fan, Chris’ loyalties have been with all the DFW pro sports teams since the age of 5. As a UT grad, he also supports the Texas Longhorns.

