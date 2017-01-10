“Every day I have the opportunity to give a voice to the voiceless and shine a light in areas that, quite frankly, some probably prefer be kept dark,” says Charlotte Huffman, an award-winning investigative reporter at WFAA who joined News 8 Investigates team in 2015. “That’s why I love my job.”



Huffman’s in-depth investigations aim to get to the bottom of issues fairly and accurately. “I’m going to ask you some tough questions,” Huffman often tells the people she’s interviewing. “You may not like the fact that I’m reporting this story, but nothing in it should surprise you.”



The SMU graduate (she earned degrees in journalism and Spanish) has held reporting positions in markets including Tyler, Raleigh and Philadelphia. But she says she always knew she wanted to return to Dallas and report for the community she calls home.



Huffman’s reporting has been known to change laws, and change lives. While in Raleigh, her several-month-long investigation, Poison in the Water, revealed 2,000 sites across North Carolina where families were drinking dangerous levels of cancer-causing chemicals. Huffman uncovered the source of the water contamination. Then, she obtained nearly 1,000 records — including internal government e-mails — to reveal how regulators ignored their own evidence of the danger and failed to warn families that the water they’d been drinking for years could be killing them.

“People often ask me, ‘How’d you get that story?'" Huffman says. "It’s simple, I tell them: ‘just never stop asking questions.’”

Poison in the Water led to state legislative change, a class-action lawsuit by activist Erin Brockovich’s team, and a statewide water safety campaign. Her work on the story was also recognized with one of investigative journalism’s top honors: the prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow Award.



After college she started her career in Wichita Falls, where she met her husband, a U.S. Air Force pilot. When she's not working, Huffman enjoys traveling, sailing, boxing, and spending time with her husband and their golden retriever, Holt. Originally from Oklahoma City, Huffman says she is proud of her Sooner roots, but couldn’t be happier to call Dallas home.

E-MAIL: chuffman (at) Wfaa (dot com)

Copyright 2016 WFAA