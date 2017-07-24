Alisha Laventure is the co-anchor of News 8 at 4pm and solo anchors News 8 Midday at 12pm. She joined WFAA in July 2016 as News 8 Daybreak's weekend morning anchor.

Alisha began her journalism career at CBS Broadcasting Inc. in Manhattan, where she worked as a junior production assistant in affiliate relations. Given her Haitian ethnicity and fluency in Haitian-Creole, she was able to help produce 60 Minutes', "The Lost Children of Haiti," following the 2010 earthquake. The piece won an Emmy for Best Report in a News Magazine.

From her home state of New York, Alisha's next stop was WMBF-TV News in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. There, she led the evening newscasts from the Florence bureau with live, late-breaking coverage across five counties in the Pee Dee region.

Alisha eventually returned to New York in 2011 as a general assignment multi-media journalist at News 12 The Bronx. Within a year, she was promoted to anchor/reporter for both News 12 The Bronx and News 12 Brooklyn. During that time, she won a NY Associated Press Award for her work on "Pieces of the Puzzle, ” a special on children with autism. In 2014, Alisha joined the network's flagship station, News 12 Long Island. While there, she served as weekend morning anchor, host of "Diverse Long Island," and led the 5pm and 10pm newscasts as a general assignment reporter. She was recognized by the Press Club of Long Island in 2016 for her breaking news coverage, and an original series she created called "Exotic Eats."

Alisha is a graduate of Washington and Lee University, where she double-majored in Broadcast Journalism and Romance Languages. She speaks French, Spanish and Haitian-Creole. While in college, she traveled the world, studying abroad in Senegal, China, Peru, France, Colombia and Ghana. While on campus, she reported for and anchored the journalism department's student-produced newscast, The Rockbridge Report.

In her spare time, Alisha enjoys reading New York Times bestsellers, playing marathon games of Scrabble and Monopoly and trying new recipes. (She makes a mean tiramisu!) She also enjoys volunteering with organizations that promote college access and preparedness.

