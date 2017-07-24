Alanna Sarabia

Alanna has returned to her roots in North Texas. The proud South Grand Prairie High School graduate joined WFAA on May 23, 2016, as co-host of the station’s homegrown talk and information program, “Good Morning Texas.”

She began her television career in 2011 at WOAI, San Antonio’s NBC affiliate while still a student at Texas State University where she was an active member of the ZTA social sorority.

Starting as a freelancer, she later moved to field reporting and soon became a host of the market’s longest running lifestyle show, “San Antonio Living.” She also served as the entertainment reporter for KABB's morning show, “Daytime @ Nine,” and was the first brand ambassador for the market’s CW affiliate.

In 2009, Alanna was crowned Miss San Antonio by the Miss America Organization providing a platform for her to promote causes, such as the importance of responsible pet ownership. In 2011, she put her dancing talent to use as a NBA Spurs Silver Dancer.

In 2012, she held the title La Reina de La Feria de las Flores (“Queen of the Flower Fair”) at Fiesta San Antonio, raising $25,000 to give to the Parent/Child Scholarship, given annually to single parents attending school, and a scholarship to their first-born child.

