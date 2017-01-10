Mike Leslie (Photo: WFAA)

Mike joined the station as a reporter in the station’s sports department in April 2015. In his role at WFAA he covers a variety of high school, college and professional teams including the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars.

Prior to moving to Dallas he was an ESPN radio talk show host and play-by-play announcer in Charlotte, NC. He also worked at the market’s Fox television affiliate as a sports anchor and reporter.

His on-air experience includes a number of markets such as New York (Madison Square Garden Company), Boston (WHDH and WEEI), Springfield (WGGB) and Seattle working in a variety of sports-related roles. Some of Mike’s career highlights include play-by-play broadcasts of New York area high school football, basketball, boys and girls lacrosse as well as baseball and softball games.

While still a college student at Hofstra University in New York, Mike was sports director at WRHU radio and produced all elements of sports broadcasts that aired on three commercial stations. This includes football, lacrosse as well as the school’s men’s and women’s basketball games. He also hosted a weekly sports talk show interviewing sports celebrities including golfer Phil Mickelson, Baltimore Ravens QB Joe Flacco, college basketball coaches Bob McKillop and Jay Wright, former NFL QB Boomer Esiason, jockey Kent Desormeaux and others.

During this time Mike was responsible for the management and administration of a 34-member sports department for two years. His department earned the distinction as the first collegiate sports department to be awarded flagship status of a professional sports franchise (New York Islanders, 2010-present).

Leslie is a 2010 graduate of Hofstra where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism.