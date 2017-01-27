Brandon Hamilton (Photo: WFAA)

Brandon joined WFAA in July 2015 as the morning reporter for News 8 Daybreak. Nowadays he travels the area sharing news and information about local events, stories, people and places throughout the north Texas region.

Early mornings are not new to Brandon; he started setting his alarm clock for 2:30 a. m. in his hometown of Cincinnati where he was a traffic/feature reporter for WLWT. While working at the market’s NBC television affiliate he created a “Road Scholar” series, which allowed him to travel the streets of the Tri-State, sharing the history and exploring interesting sites along the way.

In 2011, Brandon moved to Arizona, joining the staff at KNXV. While working at the Phoenix ABC affiliate he logged time as a traffic reporter, host, sports anchor and multi-media journalist... “The list goes on, ” he says. Three years later Brandon joined TEGNA-owned KPNX, WFAA’s sister station in Arizona. At 12 News he produced features for “EVB Live, ” as well as working as a morning traffic reporter for 12 News Today.

Brandon is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism and History. He says his life’s “ultimate passion” is history and historic preservation. During his career, Brandon has served on various boards focused on preservation issues.

(© 2017 WFAA)